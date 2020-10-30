PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 600 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, marking the second consecutive day with the highest daily case count during the pandemic.
On Thursday, OHA reported 575 additional cases. Before that, the highest daily total was 550 on Oct. 23.
The 600 new confirmed and presumptive cases brings Oregon’s total case count during the pandemic to 44,389. There have been more than 810,000 negative tests in Oregon, according to OHA.
The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker (3)
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (45)
- Clatsop (3)
- Columbia (4)
- Coos (2)
- Crook (3)
- Deschutes (24)
- Douglas (4)
- Gilliam (1)
- Harney (2)
- Hood River (3)
- Jackson (69)
- Jefferson (2)
- Josephine (3)
- Klamath (9)
- Lake (4)
- Lane (34)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (18)
- Malheur (18)
- Marion (44)
- Morrow (3)
- Multnomah (152)
- Polk (7)
- Sherman (2)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (26)
- Union (3)
- Wallowa (2)
- Wasco (3)
- Washington (91)
- Yamhill (13)
Two additional deaths were reported Friday connected with COVID-19 in Oregon. They were identified as a 95-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 29 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed; and an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown extended a state of emergency in Oregon through Jan. 2, 2021 due to COVID-19.
On Friday, the Oregon Department of Education released updated school metrics for returning to in-person learning.
For more from the state, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Yeah, Governor Kate - that mask mandate really works well, doesn't it ?
No offense, but one has to be pretty lackadaisical and cavalier to catch this stuff. If one is vigilant, maintains their distance, has a better than average mask, avoids situations with crowds in enclosed areas, stays well back of other people, doesn't touch stuff with their hands, and they wash their hands religiously, there's no reason to catch it. And yet, these same liberal elites that keep preaching to us, and fear mongering us, and bullying us, they just let crowds of hundreds and thousands of people with THE worst hygiene in recorded history, just run afoul of all of their little covid rules in the streets of Portland every night. Kinda sounds like a world class case of hypocrisy to me.
