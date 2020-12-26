PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 612 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, bringing the total to 108,326. No additional deaths were reported.
The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (18), Columbia (15), Crook (14), Deschutes (68), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jefferson (33), Lane (89), Linn (26), Marion (3), Morrow (6), Multnomah (271), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (37).
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state remained at 472. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is six less than Friday, according to OHA.
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
