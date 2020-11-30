PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Seven more Oregonians have died from COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority, raising the statewide total to 912.
The OHA also reported 1,314 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 75,431. There have been 960,604 negative cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon. It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000, and this weekend, we crossed 900 total deaths,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We can keep more people from getting sick and dying if we stay true to science-based mask-wearing and social distancing. With the bright promise of vaccines coming on the horizon, we can’t give up.”
The deaths reported on Monday were:
- A 64-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 27 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 48-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 25 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 19 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
The breakdown of newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 9
- Clackamas: 226
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 14
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 54
- Douglas: 33
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 54
- Jefferson: 9
- Josephine: 20
- Klamath: 1
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 62
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 16
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 167
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 320
- Polk: 26
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 40
- Union: 6
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 202
- Yamhill: 27
The number of hospitalizations increased on Monday to 584, 45 more than Sunday’s total. Additionally, 10 more ICU beds became occupied and brought the total to 117.
More information about COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
FOX 12’s full COVID-19 coverage is at kptv.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
