PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
OHA also reported that seven more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 375.
The deaths reported on Wednesday were a 76-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 17 and died on Monday at a hospital; a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Saturday at an undetermined location; a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 15 and died on Sunday at his home; an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Tuesday at his home; an 86-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Monday at a hospital; a 57-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 17 and died on Sunday at a hospital; and an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on Aug. 2 at his home.
OHA says the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 57-year-old woman from Clackamas County. All other patients had underlying health conditions.
The 258 new confirmed and presumptive cases were in the following counties:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 24
- Columbia: 2
- Deschutes: 1
- Douglas: 3
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 14
- Jefferson: 5
- Josephine: 4
- Lane: 10
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 7
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 29
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 45
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 30
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 41
- Yamhill: 5
OHA says the number of cases reported in the state now totals 22,022.
According to OHA, daily cases have declined slightly during the week of Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. There were 2,122 new cases that week, a slight drop from the previous week's total of 2,278.
The age group most affected by the virus remains 20-29, although elderly people remain the hardest hit age group, OHA said.
An outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Pan American Berry Growers in Marion County. The outbreak investigation began on July 30.
There was also an outbreak of 29 cases of COVID-19 reported at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Umatilla County. The investigation began on July 16.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
