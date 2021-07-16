PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 369 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 211,998.
OHA reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 2,817. OHA said five of the deaths reported on Friday are from late 2020 and early 2021. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Oregon is 141, which is four more than Thursday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is six more than Thursday.
OHA reported that 5,295 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of this total, 2,896 doses were administered on Thursday and 2,399 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.
