PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 380 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday.
OHA also reported that seven more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 244.
According to OHA, the last time the state reported that many deaths in a single day from COVID-19 was on April 28.
The deaths reported Tuesday were an 86-year-old in Marion County who tested positive on June 3 and died Sunday; a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died June 2; an 81-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on June 27 and died July 8; a 91-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died Friday; a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 24 and died Monday; a 70-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 26 and died Saturday; and a 95-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on Monday.
OHA said all patients had underlying medical conditions.
The 380 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 21
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 9
- Douglas: 2
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 7
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 6
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 8
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 35
- Marion: 46
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 76
- Polk: 1
- Tillamook: 3
- Umatilla: 76
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 53
- Yamhill: 6
OHA says the total number of cases in the state is now at 12,805.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
(4) comments
Go to Oregon.gov page and check the death stats. More people...as in thousands more people die from heart and cardiovascular disease and even suicide. This virus has been blown way out of porportion.
Ore Health Authority reports today that out of 12,805 cases, 244 have died which is 1.9% of all of the positive cases and the positive cases are only 3.9% of the 304,802 tested. So this is in line with the seasonal flu and the disparity has been constant on a daily bases re. deaths verse positives. So, again, what is the Governor's justification for further restricting our Constitutional rights of freedom of association like having more than 10 relatives/friends over to my house? There is no justification. She is acting irrationally either by poor advice, hatred for Trump to keep misery until the election or she is just enjoying her new found power granted by her appointees on the State Supreme Court.
Are any of these cases from the rioters in Portland?
Brown seriously needs to separate out Multnomah Co (76 new cases), Washington Co (53 new cases) and Clackamas Co (21 new cases) and run them separately, or keep Multnomah and Washington together and remove Clackamas. Marion Co has 46 new cases and maybe that should be combined with Washington and Multnomah?
