PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday 504 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with seven new deaths linked to the virus.

OHA says the state's death toll is now at 2,613.

The deaths reported by OHA on Friday were: An 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 77-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 18 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

A 73-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

An 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 14 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

A 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 18 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

An 80-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 19 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

With the new cases, there have now been 197,851 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.7 million negative tests in the state.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Benton: 5

Clackamas: 57

Columbia: 10

Coos: 7

Crook: 4

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 35

Douglas: 23

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 19

Jefferson: 10

Josephine: 4

Klamath: 31

Lane: 38

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 38

Malheur: 1

Marion: 56

Multnomah: 67

Polk: 4

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 23

Wasco: 6

Washington: 50

Wheeler: 1

Yamhill: 10

On Friday, there were 285 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 16 patients from the previous day. Of those, 78 were in ICU beds, which is one more from Thursday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,048,515 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,518,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 129,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says the seven-day running average for vaccines is now 29,816 doses per day.

On Friday, Governor Brown announced a new incentive plan to get shots of the COVID-19 vaccine into arms across the state. Oregonians who are 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes, which will have one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians who are 12 to 17 years old, who are eligible to be vaccinated but are not old enough to play lottery games, will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.

