PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 730 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, as well as seven additional deaths related to the virus.
The deaths reported Thursday brings the state wide death toll to 1,998. OHA says the deaths were:
- An 86-year-old man in Baker County who became symptomatic on Jan. 20 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Jan. 30 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 31 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 2 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 99-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 1 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 3 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
With the news cases, there have now been 145,320 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than three million negative tests in the state.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Thursday in the following counties:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 32
- Clackamas: 48
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 16
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 17
- Douglas: 23
- Harney: 4
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 47
- Jefferson: 13
- Josephine: 19
- Klamath: 7
- Lake: 7
- Lane: 67
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 14
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 75
- Multnomah: 141
- Polk: 7
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 55
- Union: 6
- Wallowa: 5
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 85
- Yamhill: 17
On Thursday, there were 261 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down five patients from the previous day. Of those, 58 were in ICU beds, which is five fewer than Wednesday.
OHA reported 15,173 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 11,519 doses were administered on Wednesday and 3,654 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 486,861 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
OHA says it will now report the number of people in the state with confirmed variant strains on its dashboard. Four confirmed cases of the UK variant have been reported in the state, according to OHA.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
