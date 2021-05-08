PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. The state's death toll is now at 2,528. OHA also reported 833 additional COVID cases in the state, bringing that total to 190,804.
The new and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (4), Columbia (10), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (115), Douglas (4), Gilliam (4), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), Klamath (49), Lane (55), Lincoln (3), Linn (26), Malheur (7), Marion (75), Morrow (1), Multnomah (156), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (94) and Yamhill (29).
The new deaths reported were:
- An 87-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 16 and died on May 7 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 4 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The OHA notes that Oregon's 2,409th and 2,509th COVID-19 deaths, reported on April 6 and May 5, were the same person. Because of the error, they are renumbering our reported deaths, starting with 2,522 on Saturday. OHA said the seven-day running average is now 33,318 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,788,239 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,382,574 first and second doses of Moderna and 105,458 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 329. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, six less than Friday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
