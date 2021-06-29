PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The OHA reported seven new deaths to COVID-19 in Oregon on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,770.
The OHA also reported 230 new and presumptive cases of the virus bringing the state total to 208,446.
The new cases were in the following counties:
Baker (2), Clackamas (12), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (25), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (23), Multnomah (31), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (25) and Yamhill (4).
The new deaths reported were:
- A 92-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 67-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on June 24 and died on June 26 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta. He had underlying conditions.
- A 42-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 19 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 57-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25, 2020 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- A 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 2 and died on Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon has now administered 2,476,519 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,732,809 first and second doses of Moderna and 167,263 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, 11 fewer than Monday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in ICU, four less than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
