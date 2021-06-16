PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths to COVID-19 in Oregon on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,744.
The OHA also reported 247 new and presumptive cases of the virus bringing the statewide total to 205,698.
Wednesday’s report shows an increase in daily cases following six weeks of declining case numbers and increases in last week’s hospitalizations.
“Unfortunately, the progress we have seen in recent weeks was affected for the reporting week ending June 13, and those who remain the most at risk are Oregonians who have not been vaccinated,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “This comes two weeks after one of the busiest holiday travel times we have seen since the start of the pandemic and is a reminder that gatherings we enjoy and travel still present risks without the protection provided by vaccination.”
“The good news is, COVID-19 vaccine is widely available statewide for all eligible Oregonians. Please make a plan to get vaccinated, which remains the best way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 infection.”
From June 7 to 13, the OHA reported 1,780 new cases of the virus, which is a 3.2 percent increase from the previous week. New COVID-19 related hospitalizations also rose from 112 to 152.
There were 36 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 20 reported the previous week.
During the week of June 6 to 12, the percent of positive tests rose to 4 percent, according to the OHA. People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 38 percent of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 74 percent of COVID-19 related deaths.
Read the Weekly Outbreak report here.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (5), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (1), Marion (31), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (5), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Washington (8), Yamhill (3).
The new deaths were:
- A 33-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 77-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 8 and died on June 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 56-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 11 and died on June 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 51-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 9 and died on June 14 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 13 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 93-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 12 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions
- A 91-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon has now administered 2,405,004 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,688,255 first and second doses of Moderna and 159,090 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is 10 less than Tuesday. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is nine fewer than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
