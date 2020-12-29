PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 713 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
The new numbers brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 111,227. To date, there have been more than 2,460,000 negative COVID-19 tests.
OHA says the new numbers were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 25
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 90
- Clatsop: 9
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 26
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 39
- Douglas: 6
- Gilliam: 1
- Grant: 1
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 36
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 15
- Klamath: 12
- Lake: 4
- Lane: 60
- Lincoln: 12
- Linn: 22
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 88
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 105
- Polk: 11
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 26
- Union: 6
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 60
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 14
OHA also reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,449.
The deaths reported were:
- A 74-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 27 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 24 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had no underlying conditions.
- A 51-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 11 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Dec. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
OHA reported that 4,356 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Monday, raising the state's total number of vaccinations to 25,972.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state went up by 12 from Monday to 527. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is six more than Monday, according to OHA.
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
