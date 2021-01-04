PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 728 new COVID-19 cases statewide Monday.
The additional confirmed and presumptive cases bring the state’s total during the pandemic to 118,456. There have been more than 2.5 million negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
OHA initially reported 731 new cases Monday, but later corrected that information, saying three Multnomah County cases were discovered to be duplicates.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Monday was 477, according to OHA, which is six fewer than Sunday. Of those, 102 patients were in ICU beds, which was down seven patients from Sunday.
On Monday, OHA also reported six additional deaths connected with the coronavirus.
OHA also provided an update on vaccines Monday, saying the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state is now 51,275. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.
More than 190,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
(3) comments
How many of the 731 new cases, did not get sick, or had really light cases.
more age related / underlying medical conditions deaths being blamed on 'Covid-19'.
I think this might be a scam.
