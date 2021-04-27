PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 740 new presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 182,040.
The OHA also reported two additional deaths to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 2,488.
The new cases reported on Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker (5)
- Benton (16)
- Clackamas (64)
- Clatsop (8)
- Columbia (10)
- Coos (6)
- Crook (9)
- Curry (4)
- Deschutes (80)
- Douglas (15)
- Grant (7)
- Harney: (5)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (29)
- Jefferson (3)
- Josephine (8)
- Klamath (45)
- Lake (4)
- Lane (67)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (23)
- Malheur (8)
- Marion (48)
- Multnomah (116)
- Polk (8)
- Tillamook (2)
- Umatilla (15)
- Wallow (2)
- Wasco (4)
- Washington (114)
- Yamhill (11)
The new deaths reported were:
- An 88-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on March 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 22 and died on April 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,516,928 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,243,461 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,725 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 328, 9 more than the previous day. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, six more than Monday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(1) comment
Keep pumping up those numbers OHA. They are highly suspect.
