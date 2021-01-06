PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 764 new COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday.
The additional confirmed and presumptive cases bring Oregon’s total during the pandemic to 120,233. There has been 2,578,086 negative coronavirus tests in Oregon.
The OHA said Wednesday's case count is lower than anticipated because of a server outage that led to an unscheduled database downtime on Tuesday. Wednesday’s Tableau updates wouldn’t include electronic laboratory reporting data from the previous day.
The cases reported were in the following counties:
Baker (11), Benton (8), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (10), Douglas (10), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (44), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (31), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (19), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (2), Multnomah (114), Polk (14), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (50), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (27), Yamhill (44)
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Wednesday was 480, according to OHA, 14 less than Tuesday. Of those, 120 patients were in ICU beds, which is 13 more patients from Tuesday.
On Wednesday, OHA also reported eight additional deaths connected with the coronavirus.
- An 87-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 3 at Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 20 and died on Jan. 4 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 53-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 4 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 60-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Jan. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
OHA also provided an update on vaccines Wednesday, saying the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state is now 61,671. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.
More than 225,600 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
