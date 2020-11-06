PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reports 770 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
The new numbers come one day after OHA reported the state's highest daily case count of 805.
OHA also reported Friday that six more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 716.
The deaths were a 97-year-old Multnomah County woman who tested positive on Tuesday and died the same day at a hospital; a 59-year-old Multnomah County woman who tested positive on Wednesday and died the same day at a hospital; an 88-year-old Multnomah County woman who tested positive on Wednesday and died the same day at her home; a 95-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Wednesday at her home; an 82-year-old Wasco County woman who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died Sunday at her home; and a 74-year-old Washington County man who became symptomatic on Oct. 9 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Wednesday at a hospital.
The presence of underlying conditions has not been confirmed for the 97-year-old Multnomah County woman and the 74-year-old Washington County man, according to OHA. All other patients had underlying conditions.
The 770 new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 17
- Clackamas: 13
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 5
- Curry: 6
- Deschutes: 38
- Douglas: 13
- Grant: 7
- Harney: 5
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 83
- Jefferson: 7
- Josephine: 5
- Klamath: 5
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 40
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 10
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 77
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 199
- Polk: 15
- Umatilla: 37
- Union: 8
- Washington: 120
- Yamhill: 15
OHA says the new cases brings the state's total number of positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began to 48,608.
Also, there have been more than 841,000 negative COVID-19 tests in the state during the pandemic.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
