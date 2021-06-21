PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday bringing that total to 206,850. OHA also reported two new deaths related to the virus. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,756.
OHA says although a low case count is welcome news, the reported case counts on Mondays are typically the lowest of the week, and some of the Local Public Health Authorities did not process laboratory reports Sunday. The reported number of new cases will be higher Tuesday.
Oregon has now administered 2,439,167 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,705,394 first and second doses of Moderna and 162,789 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 2,353,753 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,104,707 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 44,606. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 144, which is five fewer than the previous day. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Sunday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
