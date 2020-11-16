PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 781 new COVID-19 cases Monday, two days before the governor’s “freeze” mandate goes into effect for the state.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday bring the state’s total during the pandemic to 57,646. There have been more than 905,000 negative coronavirus tests in Oregon, according to OHA.
Last week there were multiple days with more than 1,000 new cases. On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced closures and restrictions for businesses and activities in every county for at least two weeks to combat the spread of COVID-19. Brown referred to the mandates as a “freeze,” which begins Wednesday.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Baker (8)
- Benton (6)
- Clackamas (71)
- Columbia (5)
- Coos (4)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (35)
- Douglas (9)
- Hood River (3)
- Jackson (59)
- Jefferson (1)
- Josephine (2)
- Klamath (3)
- Lake (2)
- Lane (41)
- Linn (11)
- Malheur (5)
- Marion (103)
- Multnomah (231)
- Polk (16)
- Tillamook (2)
- Umatilla (10)
- Union (23)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (118)
- Yamhill (11)
Four additional deaths linked to the virus were reported Monday by Oregon health officials. They were reported to be:
- A 41-year-old man in Washington County, who became symptomatic on Nov. 8 after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Nov. 15 in his home. He did not have underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- A 60-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 8 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
It seems Oregonians are perfectly fine with a totalitarian government limiting how people you can have in your own in the name of the virus! They are in the door now they won't stop, the government never stops grabbing power from the people! Governor Brown is using all of us Oregonians as pons for political reasons and once again nobody cares!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.