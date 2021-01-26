PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 796 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 139,355.
There have been nearly 2.9 million negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon, according to OHA.
OHA also reported 22 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The death toll during the pandemic in Oregon is now 1,904.
The new cases reported on Tuesday were in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (11), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (70), Douglas (20), Harney (9), Hood River (8), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (19), Lake (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (6), Linn (12), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (195), Polk (11), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (37) and Yamhill (31).
The OHA says details on the 22 deaths are still being reviewed.
There were 308 people in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to OHA, which is 12 less than Monday. Of those patients, 70 were in ICU beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.
On Tuesday, OHA reported 17, 422 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of those, 10,178 doses were administered on Jan. 25 and 7,244 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 25.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 325,473 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
All these people getting their first and second shots and there are elderly people who have to wait for months just to get there first. What's wrong with this picture oh yea Browñ
No mention of ages or preexisting conditions...hmm.
All the deaths are associated with individuals who don't have access to the vaccine. Makes sense right?
