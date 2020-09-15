PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Eight more Oregonians have died of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 519.
The OHA identified the patients who died as:
- A 73-year-old woman in Washington County who died on Sept. 1 at Tuality Healthcare. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
- A 74-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 11 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 14 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on Aug.11 and died on Sept. 13, at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Sept. 9 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 11 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 11 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
The OHA also reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 29,662.
A breakdown of the newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Clackamas: 11
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 2
- Douglas: 1
- Gilliam: 2
- Jackson: 10
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 3
- Lane: 9
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 25
- Marion: 31
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 35
- Polk: 2
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 4
- Union: 1
- Washington: 25
- Yamhill: 5
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from the OHA.
