PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Eight more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 494, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
OHA also reported 125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The breakdown of the new cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 7
- Columbia: 1
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Jackson: 7
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 11
- Linn: 11
- Malheur: 11
- Marion: 23
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 22
- Polk: 2
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 5
- Union: 1
- Washington: 10
- Yamhill: 1
The new cases brings the state's total number to 28,471, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Wednesday were a 96-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 14 and died on Aug. 10 at her home; an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 3 at a hospital; a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Sept. 5 at her home; a 49-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 17 and died on Sept. 4 at his home; a 64-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sunday at a hospital; a 97-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on Tuesday at her home; an 88-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sept. 4 at a hospital; and a 68-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 30 at his home.
The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 88-year-old Morrow County man and the 64-year-old Malheur County man, according to OHA. All other patients had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
It would be nice to know then numbers of those who died from the COVID Virus and those who died from conditions other than COVID but also tested positive for the virus. By now we all know the numbers are sadistically manipulated to enhance the deaths by COVID. Who benefits from this farse? Follow the money.
