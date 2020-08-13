PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
The number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began now totals 22,300.
OHA also reported eight more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 383.
The deaths reported on Thursday were an 83-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died Monday at her home; a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 16 and died on Saturday at a hospital; an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Sunday at an undisclosed location; an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died Tuesday at a hospital; an 85-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on Sunday at his home; a 55-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sunday at a hospital; a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died Aug. 7 at a hospital; and an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Sunday at a hospital.
OHA says the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 55-year-old Columbia County man and the 80-year-old Clackamas County woman. All other patients had underlying health conditions.
The 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases were in the following counties:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 5
- Clackamas: 14
- Columbia: 1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 4
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 16
- Jefferson: 13
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 7
- Lincoln: 7
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 35
- Morrow: 6
- Multnomah: 84
- Polk:6
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 20
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 36
- Yamhill: 9
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
