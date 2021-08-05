PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,382 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, along with eight more deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now at 2,885.
With the new cases, there have now been 225,919 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 5.4 million negative tests in the state.
On Thursday, there were 457 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, which is up 35 patients from the previous day. Of those, 134 were in ICU beds, which is one more than Wednesday.
Oregon has now administered 2,678,869 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,792,572 first and second doses of Moderna and 183,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, OHA says 2,507,454 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,322,634 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
