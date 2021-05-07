PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 844 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, along with eight new deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now 2,522.
With the new cases, there have now been 189,986 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.5 million negative tests in the state.
On Friday, there were 324 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down four patients from the previous day. Of those, 90 were in ICU beds, which is unchanged from Thursday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,744,936 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,363,623 first and second doses of Moderna and 103,960 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says the seven-day running average for vaccines is now 32,741 doses per day.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist, recorded a message updating Oregonians on the COVID-19 situation in the state. Dr. Sidelinger is calling on all eligible Oregonians to get vaccinated. To view the full video, click here.
