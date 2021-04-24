PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 830 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 179,930.
The OHA also reported eight new deaths related to the virus bringing Oregon’s death toll to 2,484.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 6
- Benton: 12
- Clackamas: 106
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 8
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 82
- Douglas: 11
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 3
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 12
- Klamath: 38
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 70
- Linn: 34
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 65
- Multnomah: 130
- Polk: 10
- Tillamook: 6
- Umatilla: 8
- Union: 3
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 117
- Yamhill: 24
The deaths reported on Saturday were:
- A 69-year-old man from Clackamas county who tested positive on March 22 and died on March 27 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 61-year-old man from Coos county who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 22 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 75-year-old man from Douglas county who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 68-year-old man from Hood River county who tested positive on March 21 and died on March 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on March 5 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on March 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old man from Multnomah county who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on March 7 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- A 46-year-old man from Multnomah county who tested positive posthumously on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,452,244 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,220,018 first and second doses of Moderna and 91,967 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 295, 19 more than the previous day. There are 66 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, two more than Friday.
