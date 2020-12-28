PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Six more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Oregon, state health officials announced Monday.
In the Oregon Health Authority’s daily pandemic report, it said the state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 1,433.
The patients who died were identified as:
- A 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Dec. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
On Monday, the OHA also reported 865 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.
A breakdown of the new cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 125
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 1
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 11
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 8
- Jackson: 69
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 7
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 35
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 12
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 80
- Multnomah: 121
- Polk: 32
- Umatilla: 11
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 305
- Yamhill: 14
The new COVID-19 cases bring the state’s total to 110,545 since the pandemic began.
In its report Monday, the OHA noted that 20 cases were attributed to Douglas County last week mistakenly due to a lab processing error. The authority said those cases have been removed from Douglas County’s cumulative total.
On Monday, there were 515 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 23 more than Sunday. A total of 113 COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds, which is eight more than Sunday.
As for vaccinations in Oregon, the OHA said 840 doses of vaccine were administered Sunday, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 20,298. All of Sunday’s vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.
