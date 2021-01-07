PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 867 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 10 additional deaths linked to the virus statewide.
There have now been 121,085 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been nearly 2.6 million negative tests in the state.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Baker (3)
- Benton (30)
- Clackamas (44)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (1)
- Coos (7)
- Crook (15)
- Curry (1)
- Deschutes (44)
- Douglas (14)
- Grant (3)
- Harney (3)
- Hood River (10)
- Jackson (71)
- Jefferson (20)
- Josephine (5)
- Klamath (3)
- Lake (10)
- Lane (76)
- Lincoln (7)
- Linn (33)
- Malheur (17)
- Marion (134)
- Morrow (3)
- Multnomah (17)
- Polk (27)
- Sherman (10)
- Tillamook (7)
- Umatilla (159)
- Union (14)
- Wallowa (2)
- Wasco (9)
- Washington (33)
- Yamhill (34)
There were 462 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon on Thursday, which was 18 fewer patients than Wednesday. Of those, 91 were in intensive care beds, which was down 29 from the previous day.
The 10 deaths reported Thursday were:
- An 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 85-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 56-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
The statewide death toll is 1,568, as of Thursday.
On Thursday, OHA recorded 5,249 doses of vaccine administered — including 995 second doses — raising the state's total number of doses administered to 66,920. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 3,429 doses administered yesterday, as well as 1,820 doses administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.