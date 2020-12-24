PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 871 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
OHA says the lower-than-normal case count is due to a delay in processing laboratory results.
The numbers reported Thursday brings the state's total number of positive tests since the pandemic began to 106,821. To date, there have been more than 2,300,000 negative COVID-19 tests.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 9
- Clackamas: 59
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 10
- Crook: 5
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 32
- Douglas: 9
- Grant: 2
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 12
- Jackson: 29
- Jefferson: 11
- Josephine: 32
- Klamath: 46
- Lane: 67
- Lincoln: 16
- Linn: 33
- Malheur: 21
- Marion: 83
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 188
- Polk: 13
- Tillamook: 9
- Umatilla: 32
- Union: 7
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 79
- Yamhill: 27
OHA also reported on Thursday that there were 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state's total to 1,403.
The deaths reported were:
- An 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 90-year-old in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 22 at their residence. Gender is being confirmed and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 55-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 23 at Pacific Seaside Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
- A 59-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died at his residence. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 21 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 10. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 18 at St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 62-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
As of Wednesday, 2,794 doses of the COVID-19 have been administered to Oregonians, raising the state's total number of first vaccine doses to 14,524.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state is 495, which is 32 fewer than Wednesday. There are 101 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is eight fewer than Wednesday, according to OHA.
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(1) comment
'Oregon Health Authority reports 871 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths' Another quality OHA misleading headline again.
