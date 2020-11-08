PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday.
The new numbers follow Saturday’s record-breaking day of 988 new and confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.
The OHA also reported one additional death to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 730.
The death reported on Sunday was an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
The 874 cases reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 5
- Clackamas: 127
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 1
- Curry: 2
- Descutes: 23
- Douglass: 15
- Grant: 5
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 6
- Jackson: 67
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 9
- Klamath: 6
- Lane: 57
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 13
- Marion: 112
- Morrow: 8
- Multnomah: 216
- Polk: 17
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 25
- Union: 9
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 104
- Yamhill: 22
OHA says the new cases brings the state’s total number of positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began to 50,448. There has also been more than 858,853 negative cases in the state during the pandemic.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.