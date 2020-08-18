PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nine more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 397, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
OHA also reported 237 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The breakdown of new cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 11
- Columbia: 2
- Deschutes: 5
- Douglas: 3
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 20
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 9
- Klamath: 6
- Lane: 2
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 32
- Marion: 48
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 29
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 12
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 25
- Yamhill: 10
The new cases brings the state's total number to 23,676, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Tuesday were a 63-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 20 and died on Saturday at a hospital; an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died Sunday at her home; a 90-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 11 at an undisclosed location; an 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Sunday at a hospital; a 75-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Saturday at a hospital; a 97-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Saturday at her home; a 90-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Friday at his home; a 63-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died Aug. 12 at his home; and a 69-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on Aug. 5 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Monday at her home.
OHA says the presence of underlying conditions for the 97-year-old Lincoln County woman and 90-year-old Lincoln County man are being confirmed. All other patients had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.