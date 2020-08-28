PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nine more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 447, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
OHA also reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Friday.
The breakdown of the new cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 27
- Coos: 4
- Deschutes: 7
- Douglas: 3
- Jackson: 14
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 4
- Lane: 10
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 37
- Marion: 43
- Morrow: 9
- Multnomah: 72
- Polk: 9
- Umatilla: 20
- Union: 2
- Washington: 20
- Yamhill: 5
The new cases brings the state's total number to 26,054, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Friday were an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Thursday at a hospital; a 50-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on June 4 and died on Aug. 23 at an undisclosed location; a 73-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 23 at a hospital; a 54-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Wednesday at a hospital; a 94-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Tuesday at his home; a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 15 at his home; a 97-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 13 at a hospital; and a 29-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died the same day at a hospital.
OHA said the 29-year-old Multnomah County man did not have any underlying conditions.
The presence of underlying conditions has not been confirmed for the 73-year-old Umatilla County man and the 54-year-old Umatilla County man. All other patients had underlying health conditions.
A 73-year-old in Malheur County died on Aug. 1 and her death certificate listed COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, according to OHA.
OHA reported an outbreak of 25 cases of COVID-19 at Milgard Windows and Doors in Washington County. The outbreak investigation started on Aug. 21.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Per the Oregon Health Authority, as of 12:01 AM today, the percentage of deaths of Oregon cases is a steady (for 2 months) 1.7%. This is 447 deaths out of 26,054 cases. The death rate out of all tested (542,589) is still only 0.08%. Again, why are we basically in lockdown and why are the kids not in school? This is a seasonal flu rate. Notice they never tell you the recovery rate or how many active cases today. It is always cumulative from the very beginning of the pandemic.
Sad for these Covid-19 related deaths. Consider that in Oregon every day 22 people die of cancer, 19 people die of heart disease, 5 people die of respiratory disease, 5 people die in accidents, 5 people die of strokes, 5 people die of Alzheimer, 3 people die of diabetes, 2 people die of flu/pneumonia, and 24 unborn children are killed. So, Covid-19 related deaths are just part of the tragedy in life that is normal.
