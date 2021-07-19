PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new deaths to COVID-19 in Oregon over a three-day span, raising the death toll to 2,826.
The OHA also reported 777 new and confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in the state, bringing the statewide total to 212,755. The total includes 323 new and presumptive cases on July 16, 332 on July 17 and 122 on July 18.
The new deaths reported were:
- A 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on June 25 and died on July 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 53-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 26 and died on July 6 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 70-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 25 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, PA. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 70-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on September 14, 2020 and died on November 15, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 68-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on June 20 and died on July 5 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 28 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. She had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020 and died on Dec. 19, 2020 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 26 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 59-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive on Nov. 10, 2020 and died on Dec. 14, 2020 at St Joseph Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
On July 12, the OHA had reported the death of an 84 year-old-man from Multnomah County but had died on July 1.
The new cases were in the following counties:
Benton (19), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (13), Crook (5), Deschutes (29), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (11), Josephine (57), Klamath (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Morrow (9), Multnomah (196), Polk (10), Sherman (3), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (22), Union (10), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (58) and Yamhill (17).
As of Monday, 2,452,035 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,279,253 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 148, six more than Sunday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is five fewer than the previous day.
So do they hold back so called covid deaths so they can be reported later on? Last week and again today most of them are from months ago. Gotta keep those numbers up.
People need to be responsible and keep wearing their masks even if they're vaccinated.
breakthrough infections are much more prevalent with the delta/Indian variant.
And vaccinated people who have breakthrough infection and no symptoms can still spread it.
No Kalvin. People need to live their lives and stop being forced to do anything. If you really want to talk about data, numbers, and and all that jazz you should check out the vaers, and the Yellow Card system to see how many deaths and serious side effects are associated w/the vaccines.
Ultimately though, people need to realize that we're being played. If you want to stop c19, you do so by using Ivermectin. There have been 61 trials, 578 scientists/doctors and 19,000+ patients within, reporting fantastic success. 85% improvement in 14 Prophylaxis trials. That is nothing short of amazing and would stamp this out if everyone in the country did this. However there is no money in this wonder drug, so you'll never see it being supported by big pharma. Only sheep parroting masks, vaccines and lockdowns until a big pharma billion dollar "pill" comes out.
