PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 908 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide cases to 107,718.
The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (14), Jackson (65), Jefferson (21), Josephine (3), Lake (2), Lane (57), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (9), Marion (123), Morrow (4), Multnomah (215), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (42), Union (2), Wallowa (1) Wasco (9), Washington (84) and Yamhill (21).
The OHA also reported on Friday seven new COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,422. The deaths reported were:
- A 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 6 and died on November 15 at Providence Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 20 and died on December 24 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on November 12 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
As of Thursday, there has been 1,169 doses of the COVID-19 have been administered to Oregonians, raising the state's total number of first vaccine doses to 17,130.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state is 472, which is 23 fewer than Thursday. There are 103 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is two more than Thursday, according to OHA.
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
