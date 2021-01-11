PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 939 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday.
The latest case count brings Oregon’s total cases during the pandemic to 126,607. There have been more than 2.6 million negative tests in the state.
OHA also reported 10 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus in Oregon on Monday.
Oregon’s death toll related to COVID-19 is now 1,613, according to OHA.
There were 409 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the state Monday, up six from Sunday, according to OHA. Of those, 84 were in ICU beds, the same as Sunday.
For more, go to the OHA website.
Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.