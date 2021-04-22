PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 993 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, which is the highest daily total since January.
OHA also reported one new death linked to the virus. The statewide death toll is now 2,467.
The death reported Thursday was a 67-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Wednesday and died the same day at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
With the new cases, there have now been 178,110 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 4.2 million negative tests in the state.
On Thursday, there were 283 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, up 11 patients from the previous day. Of those, 69 were in ICU beds, which is four more than Wednesday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,398,442 doses of Pfizer, 1,172,051 doses of Moderna and 91,160 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
