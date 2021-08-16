PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths Monday and another day of record hospitalizations.

That raises the state’s death toll to 2,949. OHA also reported 4,396 new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 242,843. The cases reported come from a three-day period between August 13-15.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 752, which is nine more than Sunday and 19 more than what the state reported Friday. There are 206 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 11 more than the previous day and 21 more than what was reported Friday.

Monday's COVID numbers come as hospitals across Oregon struggle to deal with the influx of patients with COVID-19. Legacy Health, which runs four hospitals and multiple clinics in the Portland Metro and Vancouver, is limiting visitors starting today, and 500 Oregon National Guard members will be deployed Friday to help overwhelmed hospitals statewide.

The OHA also announced Monday that people with severe to moderately compromised immune systems should follow the CDC's guidance and speak to their doctor about a third COVID-19 shot. You can learn more here.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (18)

Benton (54)

Clackamas (296)

Clatsop (73)

Columbia (19)

Coos (66)

Crook (19)

Curry (136)

Deschutes (355)

Douglas (350)

Harney (11)

Hood River (10)

Jackson (542)

Jefferson (30)

Josephine (363)

Klamath (15)

Lane (567)

Lincoln (35)

Linn (178)

Malheur (17)

Marion (163)

Morrow (13)

Multnomah (504)

Polk (46)

Tillamook (66)

Umatilla (109)

Union (39)

Wallowa (11)

Wasco (22)

Washington (166)

Yamhill (103)

