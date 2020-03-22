PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced that another person has died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death total to five.
Oregon’s one COVID-19 death in Linn County is a veteran in his 90s, who tested positive for the virus on March 11. The man died Sunday morning at the Oregon Veterans’ Home. He had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
“Our hearts are heavy,” ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick said. “This resident was a veteran who served our nation with honor and dignity in its hour of need. He was also a beloved member of our Lebanon community, and he will be deeply and truly missed. On behalf of everyone at the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Oregon Veterans’ Home, we offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We grieve with them.”
OHA also reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total number of confirmed cases to 161 as of Sunday morning.
The new COVID-19 cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (1), Deschutes (1), Lane (1), Marion (3), Multnomah (1), Washington (13) and Yamhill (2).
OHA also announced $4 million in state funding will go out to Local Public Health Authorities (LPHA), the nine federally-recognized Tribes in Oregon, and the Native American Rehabilitation Association (NARA – the Urban Indian Health Program in Oregon) to support their COVID-19 response.
