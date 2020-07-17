PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that five additional people have died statewide due to COVID-19.
The latest report from OHA included 307 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total in Oregon to 13,802.
There have been 310,393 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
The death toll in the state is now 254, as of Friday. The latest deaths are a 77-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive June 27 and died July 15 at the hospital; a 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive July 8 and died July 14 at his home; a 99-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive July 8 and died July 15 at his home; an 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive July 6 and died July 16 at her home; a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive July 6 and died July 11 at her home.
Four of the five people who died had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA. The 72-year-old man in Umatilla County had no known underlying medical conditions.
The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Benton, 2
- Clackamas, 19
- Clatsop, 1
- Columbia, 2
- Coos, 4
- Deschutes, 12
- Douglas, 3
- Hood River, 2
- Jackson, 12
- Jefferson, 7
- Josephine, 2
- Klamath, 2
- Lane, 10
- Lincoln, 1
- Linn, 3
- Malheur, 9
- Marion, 39
- Morrow, 6
- Multnomah, 88
- Polk, 3
- Umatilla, 38
- Union, 2
- Wasco, 1
- Washington, 37
- Yamhill, 2
(5) comments
Most had underlying conditions = died with virus, not from virus. We have no details of the other man. Did he ever go to the hospital? Did he wait too long for treatment? There is an effective treatment if you don't wait until your health is compeletely compromised. Or, perhaps it was just his time to go. That's generally what happens to elderly people.
Agreed! People in respiratory distress are not sent home to die.
um...those people probably would have NOT died if they had not contracted the virus. So its safe to say that the virus did them off. That 35 year old probably could have lived a long life, we do not know what underlying condition she had. Cancer? Still could have lived with treatment...we do not know. You are not a doctor.
Dispute the Goobernor’s interference, we are building herd immunity.
Actually they had said that herd immunity may not be possible. I am not sure if you got sick, but are you 100% certain you would be okay? What if you have lasting lung damage from it? Is that okay with you? It is not with me...keep your sickness to yourself.
