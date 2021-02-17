COVID-19 coronavirus found in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state’s death toll has now been raised to 2,143.

OHA also reported 473 new cases, bringing the state total to 151,257.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 707,244 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 190. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Tuesday.

