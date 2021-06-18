PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,750. OHA also reported 315 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 206,299.
Oregon has now administered 2,422,839 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,696,938 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,990 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 2,344,714 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,086,483 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 51,616.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 150, which is one fewer than the previous day. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from Thursday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.