PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,446. OHA also reported 567 news cases of the virus, bringing that total to 171,398.
Effective Tuesday, OHA has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Oregon has now administered a total of 85,148 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 197 which is 20 more than Monday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.