PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 in the state on Thursday. The death toll is now 2,439. OHA also announced 678 new cases, bringing that total to 168,795.
OHA has identified 168 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases through April 2, including three deaths. A breakthrough case is defined as someone who contracts the virus after being fully vaccinated.
OHA public health officials say it’s a reminder that while the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are all highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death, no vaccine is 100% effective, and vaccine breakthrough cases will occur.
These cases have been reported in 25 counties and all health care preparedness regions (Region 1: 76; Region 2: 29; Region 3: 27; Region 5: 9; Region 6: 4; Region 7: 17; Region 9: 6). OHA is not reporting the regions in which the deaths took place.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 168, which is three fewer than Wednesday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
