PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,514. OHA also reported 763 additional COVID cases in the state, bringing that total to 189,162.
OHA has identified 611 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases through May 3, including eight deaths. The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 1.3 million people who have completed their vaccine series against COVID-19.
Breakthrough cases are defined as instances in which people receive a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days after the completion of any COVID-19 vaccine series.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,706,865 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,349,096 first and second doses of Moderna and 101,923 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,353,250 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,902,244 who have had at least one dose.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 328. There are 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Wednesday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
