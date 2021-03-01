PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,212.
An additional 197 cases were reported bring that total to 155,787.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 132, which is two fewer than Sunday. There are 27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 986,816 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,241,415 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the federal government, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the United States. OHA estimates Oregon will receive 34,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.