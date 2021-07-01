PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,778. OHA also reported 198 new cases bringing the state total to 208,834.
Through June 30, Oregon Health Authority has identified 1,790 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases. There were 7,241 cases of COVID-19 in June and 92% of these cases were among people who were unvaccinated.
As of Thursday, 2,360,737 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,115,776 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 5,119.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 134, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Wednesday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.