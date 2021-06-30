PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That raises the state’s death toll to 2,774. OHA also reported 196 new cases bringing the total to 208,637.
On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown was joined by various business, health, community and governmental leaders to commemorate Oregon’s official reopening.
Oregon has now administered 2,529,381 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,737,991 first and second doses of Moderna and 168,272 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 2,397,594 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,183,905 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 16,094.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 136, which is 13 fewer than the previous day. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Tuesday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.