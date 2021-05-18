PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,594. The OHA also reported 484 cases of the virus, bringing that number to 196,390.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,979,854 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,484,295 first and second doses of Moderna and 123,651 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 1,604,796 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,073,727 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 331, which is 11 fewer than the previous day. There are 79 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Monday.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
