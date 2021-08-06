PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. The brings the state’s death toll to 2,889. OHA also reported 970 new cases of the virus bringing the state total to 226,899.
A new national study released on Saturday shows that all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection leading to hospitalization. They also show that the vaccines are as effective in the real world as they were in the clinical studies, and that they continue to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in the face of the widely circulating Delta variant.
On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown announced a new health and safety rule for employees in health care settings to help prevent Delta variant spread.
Oregon has now administered 2,683,362 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,794,451 first and second doses of Moderna and 184,170 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 2,512,046 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,325,446 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 496, which is 39 more than Thursday. There are 135 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Hang on, the new Lamda “variant” is just around the corner. Unleash monkey pox!!!
