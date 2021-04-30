PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of deaths in the state is now 2,495.
OHA also reported 990 new cases. That brings the state’s total to 184,812 cases.
OHA reports 49,029 vaccinations were added to the state registry on Friday. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,594,712 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,292,815 first and second doses of Moderna and 94,533 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 1,253,053 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,819,329 who have had at least one dose.
OHA reports there are 334 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is five fewer than Thursday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:
• Baker (2)
• Benton (22)
• Clackamas (99)
• Clatsop (3)
• Columbia (5)
• Coos (6)
• Crook (11)
• Curry (2)
• Deschutes (81)
• Douglas (7)
• Grant (12)
• Harney (1)
• Hood River (1)
• Jackson (56)
• Jefferson (12)
• Josephine (16)
• Klamath (78)
• Lake (2)
• Lane (88)
• Lincoln (8)
• Linn (51)
• Malheur (2)
• Marion (93)
• Morrow (1)
• Multnomah (178)
• Polk (13)
• Tillamook (6)
• Umatilla (9)
• Wallowa (4)
• Wasco (8)
• Washington (101)
• Yamhill (12)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.