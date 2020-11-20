PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,306 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic in the state.
The new numbers come two days after Oregon began a two-week pause to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 15
- Clackamas: 78
- Clatsop: 9
- Columbia: 20
- Coos: 8
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 5
- Deschutes: 60
- Douglas: 39
- Grant: 27
- Harney: 4
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 84
- Jefferson: 11
- Josephine: 18
- Klamath: 39
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 91
- Lincoln: 7
- Linn: 27
- Malheur: 23
- Marion: 112
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 337
- Polk: 21
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 45
- Union: 17
- Wasco: 13
- Washington: 155
- Yamhill: 20
There have been more than 931,000 negative COVID-19 tests in the state during the pandemic. The new positive cases reported Saturday brings the state's total to 62,175.
OHA also reported Friday that four more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 812. The deaths reported were:
- An 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 14 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 18 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 70-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 17 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 18 at Harney District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
On Friday, OHA said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state decreased to 412, which is two fewer than Thursday. There are 91 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is five fewer than Thursday.
OHA said they will be changing the way testing of people with COVID-19 is tracked.
Early in the pandemic, people who tested negative were counted only once, no matter how many negative tests were administered to them. OHA says that had the effect of undercounting the number of COVID-19 tests that were actually performed.
Since then, OHA says testing has greatly expanded and the state’s capacity has increased significantly and that is leading to a recalculation of testing that will be based on the number of tests administered.
According to Dr. Melissa Sutton, the lead medical expert for testing strategy, 916,000 people – approximately one in four Oregonians - have been tested for COVID-19.
More information is available at govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
'Oregon Health Authority reports highest daily COVID-19 case count at 1,306' More misleading and deceptive numbers.
